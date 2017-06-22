KARONGA: Ninety-year old Kenward Kumwenda was murdered in Karonga by some angry residents, over accusations of witchcraft. The incidence occurred ‪on Monday evening‬, according to a police report.

According to the report, the community suspected that the deceased allegedly killed through magic, one of his relatives who died ‪on Sunday afternoon‬.

The said relative, Kenson Kumwenda died after a mass of soil fell on him as he was digging a well. However, after the burial of Kenson Kumwenda on Monday, some angry residents invaded Kenward’s house claiming he was behind the death of his relative.

The angry residents severely assaulted the old man, who was later taken to the hospital by some sympathizers, where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel at Karonga District Hospital revealed that the cause of death was due to head and chest injuries.

Both Kenson and Kenward Kumwenda hailed from Mbemba village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu.

