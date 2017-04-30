Twenty-one year old man Eliad Jalasi in Machinga, on Friday killed his sister in-law’s boyfriend, police has reported.

Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba, identified the deceased as 21-year old Mike Mtukanika.

Sulumba told The Maravi Post that the deceased was having an affair with the younger sister to Jalasi’s wife; and he used to visit her frequently, including during odd hours of the night.

According to Sulumba, Jalasi was not staying in his home village, Nkhuna in Machinga but in Blantyre where he was working as a garden boy.

However, he decided to go to visit his home village on Friday, where he met the deceased chatting with his sister in-law.

“The deceased went to his girlfriend as usual without knowing that Jalasi was around. He then knocked the door and Jalasi who opened the door started chasing the deceased,” said Sulumba.

He said the deceased however fell down in the course of running.

“Jalasi found a chance to assault the deceased with a stick,” Sulumba added.

According to the Machinga police spokesperson, Mtukanika sustained head injuries and later died.

Medical report from Ntaja health centre, disclosed that the death was due to severe bleeding.

Sulumba said the suspect is currently in the hands of the police. The suspect will soon appear before the court of law to answer charges of murder, which is in contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

Jalasi comes from Mpirangwe village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.