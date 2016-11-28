Police in Mzuzu, the northern city of Malawi, are hunting for a 38 year old man Bruce Tembo Mtegha on allegation that he murdered his girlfriend.

Confirming the development, Mzuzu police deputy spokesperson Cecelia Mfune identified the deceased as a 38 year old woman Chimwemwe Jere, who hails from Nyambose village, Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba.

According to Mfune, on 27 November the body of the deceased was found dead in a decomposed state while covered with a blanket in uncompleted house.

According to Clement Matewere, a block leader at Hilltop location within the City, the deceased went to his boyfriend’s house at Masasa location on 23 November, 2016 but never returned.

“The body was yesterday found dead with deep cuts and chopped left hand,” she added.

Mfune said that the postmortem done by the Mzuzu Central Hospital medical personnel, revealed that the death was due to loss blood.

Meanwhile, the suspect is believed to be in Mozambique.

Mtegha (the suspect), hails from village headman Lukalazi in the area of Traditional Authority Kabuduli in Nkhata bay district.