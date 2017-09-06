LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Lumbadzi in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody 22 year old man for being found in possession of fake Malawian Kwacha currency.

Kanengo police deputy publicist Salome Chibwana told The Maravi post that arrested the suspect, Chione Apatsamosiyana, on Monday after he failed to deposit the bank notes whose amount has not been established yet.

Chibwana said the suspect who hails from Chinsapo township went to Lumbadzi Trading Centre to a Zoona Agent to deposit the fakes into an account of the the producer of the fake notes.

The police publicist added that the agent noted that the notes were fake and informed the police who arrested him and seized the fakes.

“Investigations are underway to arrest the producer of the notes and seize the items used in their manufacturing,” said Chibwana.