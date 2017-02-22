Chaos erupted yesterday between the community at Katili area in Karonga over the relocation of the refugees camp to the district, leaving one man severely injured.

Village headman Mwangwawilo confirmed to Maravi Post about the development.

The chief identified the victim as 32-year old Amos Mwawulambo, from his area.

He said a group of people who are in support of the relocation of the refugees camp from Dzaleka to their area did this after failing to win their debate on the matter.

“They were debating on the importance and badness of the refugees camp and after seeing that they were losing, the group that is supporting the relocation of the camp stabbed the victim on the stomach with a knife,” said Mwangwawilo.

Mwangwawilo said that he referred the matter to the police who arrested one of the suspects.

The victim is currently battling for his life at Karonga district hospital.

Police confirmed about the arrest of the suspect saying he will appear before the court this week.

Meanwhile, some Karonga chiefs have distanced themselves from the call of the refugees camp in the district.