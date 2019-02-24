Man 'storms cockpit' in attempt to hijack Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh

A plane bound for Dubai has made an emergency landing in Chittagong, Bangladesh after an apparent hijacking attempt, the airline operator has confirmed. A gunman reportedly tried to invade the cockpit.

Following the emergency landing, the plane was surrounded by law enforcement.

According to RT Question More online paper, all of the passengers have been rescued, but a standoff continues as the aircraft is surrounded by law enforcers, Shakil Miraj, the airline’s general manager, told Reuters.

“There were 142 passengers and all of them have come out from the aircraft safely,” he stated.

The plane is reported to be flight BG 147, belonging to Biman Bangladesh airlines. The aircraft had been traveling from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka to Dubai, but was forced to make an emergency landing in the city of Chittagong.

The hijacker was armed and opened fire during the incident, a local legislator who was on the plane told Somoy TV.

“He fired a shot. When the pilot pursued him, he said he wanted to talk to the prime minister,” the witness said.

So far, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the hijack attempt, but some media outlets have reported that one of the crewmembers may have sustained a gunshot wound.