If you enjoy football, then you know it; the match between Manchester Untied and Chelsea proved to be one of the most thrilling and most awaited matches of FA Cup!

The crowd was cheering! Manchester United’s Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba dashed to the front for the first half goals, leaving the game on a 2-0 win. That dumped the FA Cup holders, Chelsea, out of the competition and secured a place in the quarterfinals for Man U.

Spaniard Herrera’s finishing move was epic! It was a measure of revenge for Manchester United since they lost to the team in last May’s Wembley Finals. They were under their former boss, Jose Mourinho at that time. Manchester United is set to face the Wolverhampton Wanderers for the quarterfinals. Catch them live in action on March 15 to 18.

The defeat was pressure for Chelsea’s coach, Maurizio Sarri. Last time, they were knocked out of the Premier League by Manchester City, after a humiliating 6-0 score! No wonder, fans began predicting that Sarri would be sacked the next morning! The Italian was greatly criticised for stubbornly sticking to tactics and failure to adapt to changing games.

Manchester United versus Chelsea came with some thrilling moments. Throughout the first fifteen minutes, Rashford kept Chelsea under pressure with his struggles to break the defence of the team. The defence was indeed fragile and split when Pogba dashed through the field to score!

Chelsea’s hopes were crushed moments before half time. Rashford headed powerfully home between the defenders, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger! United managed to shift quickly from offensive plays to defensive, and their confidence kept increasing their threat!

The home’s side best moment came in the 63-minute mark when Eden Hazard went close to defender Victor Lindelöf of Manchester United. The latter expertly diverted the shot and left the audience in total amazement!

Manchester United played as if they were on a mission! They played for the glory of their team. They wanted to achieve! Sports News bombarded social media with articles commending the confidence of the team and how they managed to turn the tables from a previous enemy.

Chelsea was greeted with some boos! They clearly did not appreciate the performance. The defeat by the hands of Manchester United became more than humiliating after losing to the team’s rivals during the Premier League.

Manchester Untied will be facing his opponent at Molineux. Let’s see if they make it to the semi-finals!