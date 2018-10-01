Manchester United were thumped 3-1 by West Ham on Saturday, ramping up pressure on Jose Mourinho, who hasn’t been out of the news this week due to issues with Paul Pogba.

According to dailyadvent.com, it was reportedly that the club has held initial talks with Zinedine Zidane following the defeat with a view to replacing the Portuguese.

The Portuguese made some unusual changes for the West Ham game, removing Alexis Sanchez from the squad and playing three men at the back – one of whom was midfielder Scott McTominay. Rio Ferdinand spoke out on his former team on BT Sport following the fixture, and suggested the board will meet up this week to discuss Mourinho’s position.