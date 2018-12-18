Posting on Manchester United website indicates that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.
The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.
A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.
The club’s website crashed soon after the news was revealed.
don’t let the door hit you on the way out