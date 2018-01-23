MANCHESTER-(MaraviPost)-Jose Mourinho is set to extend his contract with Manchester United, sources have confirmed to ESPN FC.

The 54-year-old initially signed a three-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months when he replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016.

But, as first reported by The National, he is set to sign an extension before entering the final year of his contract that would keep him at Old Trafford for another three years until 2021.

Mourinho’s future has been the source of much speculation since an interview with French television in October during which he said he would not end his career at United.

He also praised the “special project” at Paris Saint-Germain, where boss Unai Emery has been linked with a summer exit.

However, Mourinho has indicated he is willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford with the terms of the new contract all but agreed.

Sources said nothing has been signed but it is considered to be a formality.

Sources close to Mourinho indicated an announcement could be made as early as this week.

Mourinho enjoyed a successful first season at United, winning both the League Cup and the Europa League.

Lifting the Europa League guaranteed a passage back into the Champions League despite a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

They currently sit second in the table, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, with a Champions League last-16 knock-out tie with Sevilla to come next month.