ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) is expected to launch a pilot of an online marking system next year, officials have confirmed.

According to MANEB executive director, Gerald Chiunda, responsible personnel are still assessing the reliability of internet services before trials commence.

Chiunda said the development is part of public reforms aimed at improving the administration of examinations in the country.

Chiunda said preparations to roll out the online marking system next year are at an advanced stage.

“We are progressing on well, we are anticipating that trials will start next year, we are planning that we start with trials next year.”

He added, “This system solely relies on the availability and reliability of internet services, this is why we are taking time to assess the internet services; if all goes well we will start piloting the system next year.”

The electronic marking system, according to Mr. Chiunda, will address mechanical errors and challenges of time spent, totaling of marks and transferring of examination scripts from one centre to another.

The current manual system, the MANEB executive director noted exposes examination administers and examiners to dust from scripts which is a health hazard.

He added that examiners take a lot of time to search for questions in a script to be marked, a problem which will be addressed with the new online marking system.

Recently during a public sector reforms implementation conference, chief director in the office of the president and cabinet Seodi White said the initiative will improve the administration of examinations.