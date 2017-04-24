The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB), said it will handover the 2014 to 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) certificates to all successful candidates this year, after delays due to some logistical problems.

Confirming the development to Maravi Post,MANEB spokesperson, Simeon Maganga, said the organization is at an advanced stage of producing the certificates.

Among the logistical challenges that made the organization fail to produce the certificates for MSCE students for three consecutive years, include the identification of security printers.

“We indeed failed to produce certificates to 2014 to 2016 successful candidates, but I can assure them that they will all get theirs this year. The main logistical challenge was identification of a security printer (firm) to produce the certificates,” said Maganga.

However, Maganga told Maravi Post that the problem will not affect students who are expected to sit for the exams this year, and future years.

He then warned head teachers that it is illegal to hold students’ certificates due to personal concerns.

According to him, MSCE certificates are government property, therefore no one has a right to hold onto them for unjustified reasons.

He furthermore, advises students affected by this behavior, to complain to their respective district education office or the police.