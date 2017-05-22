MANEB says PLSCE exams success; registers three cheating cases, yet to pay invigilators

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB), this week said the just ended Primary Leaving School Certificate of Education (PLSCE)-standard eight examinations were successful, with only a few cheating cases having been registered.

The standard eight exams started on May 17 and ended on May 19, 2017. The exams were taken in all primary schools across the nation; with cheating cases registered in three places in Blantyre rural and urban, and Mangochi districts.

In all the cheating cases, the alleged suspects were arrested for contravening regulations guiding the proper conduct of national examinations.

But MANEB is yet to pay officers who helped in conducting the exams. The national examination Board has apologized for the anomaly, with an assurance that the affected invigilators will get their allowances as soon as possible.

In a summary press statement released on Saturday, and made available to The Maravi Post the Board lauded all stakeholders for owning the exams, hence a few cheating cases and zero exams leakage.

The Board said the cheating cases recorded during the exams, were as a result of tip-offs received from the public through direct phone calls, messages through MANEB Face book page, TNM toll-free line, and the Biard WhatsApp account number.

MANEB said delivery of all examination materials, including candidates’ identity cards, was done on time and that all designated examination administration centers, successfully administered the examinations without fail.

The examination body however, said that it was not able to pay allowances before the beginning of the examinations due to challenges beyond its control, but the Board assured the concerned that the payments are being processed to pay those that took part in the exercise.

“The Board is currently working tooth and nail to ensure that the forth-coming 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations should not face the same challenge. It’s for this reason MANEB would like to thank all stakeholders and the public for owning the national examinations, and participating in the exercise. MANEB will continue engaging various stakeholders in its quest to make examination malpractices history for the general good of our country,” reads the MANEB’s statement.

About 271, 000 candidates registered for the 2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.