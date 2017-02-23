LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Examination Board (Maneb) in conjunction with Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocation Training (Teveta) and Ministry of labor has announced the phasing out of the trade test examinations slated to start in 2019.

The development comes barely a month after Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development rolled out the revised Teveta curriculum starting with level 1 effective January 2017 in all TEVET training institutions.

The announcement is in line with the revised curriculum–a product of the harmonization of the three curricula that have been offered in the TEVET system all these years.

The three curricula include the National Trade Test managed and administered by the Ministry of Labor; the Malawi Craft and Advanced Craft managed and administered by Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) and the TEVET Qualification Framework managed and administered by the TEVET Authority.

The use of the revised TEVET curriculum in the TEVET system means that one certificate–the Malawi TEVET Certificate– will be awarded to all students who will start training in all public and private technical colleges from January 9, 2017 onwards.

Addressing the joint news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, Maneb Director of Examination Gerson Phiri disclosed that harmonization entails that the delivery of content will be using one curricular adding that assessment and certification process shall be done by a unified body in Tevet sector.

Phiri therefore advised colleges about the changes saying his organization will administer the last series of both Craft certificate and Advanced Craft certificate.

He added that Craft certificate examinations will be administered during the 2017 March to April series and 2018 March to April series.

“Advanced Craft Certificate examinations will be administered in 2017 November to December series, 2018 November to December series and 2019 November to December series”, said Phiri.

Echoing the same, Acting Head of Training for Teveta, Daudi said the harmonized assessment system will reduce problems students were experiencing when sitting for three examinations.

Daudi observed that even employers were having difficulties in identifying the viable certification among the students due to the the fact that different certificates were awarded based on the same program.