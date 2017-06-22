ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB), says all is set for this year’s Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, with over 246,000 to sit for the papers.

MANEB Spokesperson Simeon Maganga, said that all examination papers have been sent to District Education Offices. He said exams ‪start on Thursday, June 22 and end on July 17.

Maganga said candidates are on the final touches in verifying their identity cards with the Board, especially students whose ID’s had issues.

He added that the delivery of identity cards for 2017 MSCE exam candidates, started on June 2, in all regions and MANEB started accepting queries immediately.

Maganga said that all registered candidates, were requested to be in touch with their schools for ID collection and problem-solving.

The Board carried out various initiatives such as comedies and debates on the state broadcaster MBC Television, to disseminate messages against cheating, and other malpractices during exams.

“The intended purpose has indeed, been achieved. The knowledge gap, which was there regarding national examinations, has been reduced. This manifested in increased tip-offs from the public, which helps to curb exam malpractices.

“Furthermore, there is a mindset change on ownership of exams. Initially, exams were regarded as MANEB exam. But after the awareness campaign, people now realized that exams are property of the nation; they are produced using taxpayers money, hence the need to safeguard them,” said Maganga.

During this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE)-Standard eight exams, MANEB introduced a WhatsApp account: +256884049215; it intended and expected to increase engagement with the public on any exams concerns.

According to the Board, the number will also be used for whistleblowers on any malpractice during the entire period where all concerns are to be addressed.