BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Former Executive Director for Adventist Relief Agency (DRA) Dr. Michael Usi, popularly known as Manganya in comedy circles on Monday declared interest to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central Constituency in the 2019 polls.

The announcement comes barely months after Usi announced launched a piece of cloth with a slogan “Odya Zake Alibe Mulande”.

Usi confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), saying time for change has come.

When asked as to whether he is going to contest as Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming polls, Manganya said he will announce when time comes.

Manganya is slated to tussle with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

On other hand Nankhumwa has been bankrolling questionable project in the area with much wealth amassed just trusted with a ministerial post since president Peter Mutharika took reigns of power in 2019.