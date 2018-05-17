A 52-year-old business man has been killed and also robbed off K14 million cash by unknown criminals at his residence in Mangochi.

The district’s police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi identified the deceased as Harry Yiannakis who met his fate on Tuesday May 15, this year.

According to Daudi, five unknown thugs armed with different weapons stormed the house of Yiannikis who owns Tambala Estate in the district.

“After entering inside, the thugs demanded to have cash while assaulting the deceased. Later they went away with MK14 million after they had hacked Mr. Yiannakis who was found with deep machete cuts all over his body, said Daudi.

The businessman was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he died upon arrival.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits while calling upon the general public to help with any information that can lead to the suspect’s arrest.