GVH-Likoloma-standing-endorsing-APM-as-Nankhumwa-seated-2-right-and-Benedicto-Chambo-Far-Left-the-areas-MP-Mangochi-North-Constituency-and-others-listening.
Ayamba Kandodo – MEC Stringer
Despite a call by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) urging chiefs in
the country to be apolitical during the campaign trail, some chiefs in
Mangochi District are campaigning for their preferred candidates.
This was evidenced on Sunday last week when Group Village Head (GVH)
Likoloma from Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in the district
endorsed Peter Mutharika during the whistle-stop, the then Minister of
Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa conducted
at his headquarters.
During his visit in the area to elevate Sub-Traditional Authority
Lulanga to full T/A, the minister made a stop-over at Likoloma’s
headquarters to drum up support for the governing Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP).
But the chief, instead of becoming apolitical, he took the microphone
and start canvassing more support for Mutharika, saying he is the only
leader who has “sharp acumen” to transform the country to enviable
levels.
“Let me urge you all my subjects to vote for Peter Mutharika
during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections because the man has proved
to be the perfect leader who is expected to take Malawi to another
level if given another fresh five-year term,’’ said Likoloma in a DPP
regalia
While assuring the minister that Mutharika and all the candidates
affiliated to DPP will sweep more votes in the area, Likoloma asked
the president to consider bringing electricity in the area including
the switch-on of the lights whose works were already done.
In his remarks, Nankhumwa described the chief’s stance as a rare
occurrence worth emulated by others.
“I have liked the chief’s sentiments. This has given us hope to ooze
more confidence of taking more votes here,’’ said the minister while
assuring that the pleas made by the chiefs will be answered.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in
Mangochi Diocese has strongly condemned the chief for his conduct,
saying his behaviour compromises chiefs’ neutrality when discharging
their duties and also it is against the ethics and the MEC code of
conduct of chiefs.
“How will they discharge their duties if political candidates being
disendorsed today win the elections. It is very unfortunate that some
traditional leaders have stooped so low to conduct themselves as if
they were party constituency governors,” reacted CCJP Diocesan
Secretary Bruno Banda.