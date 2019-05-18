GVH-Likoloma-standing-endorsing-APM-as-Nankhumwa-seated-2-right-and-Benedicto-Chambo-Far-Left-the-areas-MP-Mangochi-North-Constituency-and-others-listening.

Ayamba Kandodo – MEC Stringer

Despite a call by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) urging chiefs in

the country to be apolitical during the campaign trail, some chiefs in

Mangochi District are campaigning for their preferred candidates.

This was evidenced on Sunday last week when Group Village Head (GVH)

Likoloma from Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in the district

endorsed Peter Mutharika during the whistle-stop, the then Minister of

Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa conducted

at his headquarters.

During his visit in the area to elevate Sub-Traditional Authority

Lulanga to full T/A, the minister made a stop-over at Likoloma’s

headquarters to drum up support for the governing Democratic

Progressive Party (DPP).

But the chief, instead of becoming apolitical, he took the microphone

and start canvassing more support for Mutharika, saying he is the only

leader who has “sharp acumen” to transform the country to enviable

levels.

“Let me urge you all my subjects to vote for Peter Mutharika

during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections because the man has proved

to be the perfect leader who is expected to take Malawi to another

level if given another fresh five-year term,’’ said Likoloma in a DPP

regalia

While assuring the minister that Mutharika and all the candidates

affiliated to DPP will sweep more votes in the area, Likoloma asked

the president to consider bringing electricity in the area including

the switch-on of the lights whose works were already done.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa described the chief’s stance as a rare

occurrence worth emulated by others.

“I have liked the chief’s sentiments. This has given us hope to ooze

more confidence of taking more votes here,’’ said the minister while

assuring that the pleas made by the chiefs will be answered.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in

Mangochi Diocese has strongly condemned the chief for his conduct,

saying his behaviour compromises chiefs’ neutrality when discharging

their duties and also it is against the ethics and the MEC code of

conduct of chiefs.

“How will they discharge their duties if political candidates being

disendorsed today win the elections. It is very unfortunate that some

traditional leaders have stooped so low to conduct themselves as if

they were party constituency governors,” reacted CCJP Diocesan

Secretary Bruno Banda.