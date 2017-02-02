Police in Mangochi, the lakeshore district in the eastern region of Malawi, on Tuesday blocked the district’s councillors from shutting down the District Commissioner’s (DC) office over MK200 million cashgate.

The irate Mangochi councillors agreed to seal the DC’s office in relation to the missing of over 200 million Malawi kwacha at the council which was meant for development in the district.

According to the district chairperson Omar Magombo, the police warned them not to close the DC’s office unless they obtained a court order.

“We were ready to shut down the DC’s office because of the missing of over K200 million at the council, however, the police blocked us saying it will be a crime if we do it without a court order,” said Magombo.

Magombo however said as councillors they are much concerned with how the money meant for the development was misused by some individuals at the council.

According to him, the said money were that of the Local Development Fund (LDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The councillors are also accusing their Members of Parliament (MPs) for being in forefront in conniving with the officials at the DC’s office to abuse the CDF fund.

Maravi Post understands that the councillors referred the issue to ACB.

Meanwhile, Magombo said they plan to sit down with the community to discuss the way forward on the matter.