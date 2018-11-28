A 40-year’old Uncle Bilton Mwakalinga has been sent to prison following a ruling by Mangochi First grade magistrate court for defiling his 11-year old niece.

According to court court heard that the victim(11) is a Std 5 pupil at Cape Maclear primary school and has been staying together with the accused after her parents passed away when she was in Std 1.

Earlier this year the Mangochi Police placed suggestion boxes in different primary schools around the district for the learners to easily report to the Police any form of abuse they encounter either at school or home.

On November 13, 2018 Monkey-bay Police Victim support Unit coordinator lnspector Eunice Matako jointly with members of UJAMA- Pamodzi Africa found the complaint in the suggestion box from the victim.

She complained that her uncle has been defiling her since the death of her parents 5 years ago.

She added that each time the accused satisfies himself he gives her MK100 to conceal the ordeal.

The concerned parties made a follow-up on the matter and the victim was issued with a medical report.

The results from Monkey-bay health centre confirmed that indeed she was repeatedly defiled.

Bilton was arrested and charged with the offence of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Appearing in court the accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation the accused person begged court for leniency stating that he is a breadwinner to a family of six however Chitsulo pleaded for stiffer penalty.

When passing judgement his worship first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana concurred with the state.

He stated that Bilton’s responsibility is to protect the poor child not to molest and take her as his wife hence sentenced him to 9yrs imprisonment with hard labour.

Bilton Mwakalinga hails from village Chembe, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nankumba in Mangochi.