The 73-year-old farmer Wadison Wyson in the lakeshore district of Mangochi on Thursday hanged himself to the roof of his house after disagreement erupted over the sharing of money with the wife .
According to Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Station’s publicist The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 23, 2018 in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Bwananyambi in Mangochi.
Daudi said the deceased who hailed from Village Nankhumwa, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkalo in Chiradzulu was staying with his wife at Masuku in Mangochi and the couple has a son who is in South Africa for green pastures and has been sending money to his parents.
However wrangles erupted over distribution of the money which prompted the wife to move out from their matrimonial bedroom to another room.
The police publicist added that on the fateful day the wife was surprised to see that her husband was taking long to come out of the house considering that he always wakes up early.
“She went to check in the bedroom where she found him hanging lifeless. Matter was reported at Masuku Police Unit who visited the scene of crime and postmortem conducted at Masuku Health centre revealed that death was due to suffocation,” said Daudi.
The Police in the district is appealing to the general public to seek for other alternatives of solving problems other than terminating one’s life.