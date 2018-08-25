The 73-year-old farmer Wadison Wyson in the lakeshore district of Mangochi on Thursday hanged himself to the roof of his house after disagreement erupted over the sharing of money with the wife .

According to Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Station’s publicist The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 23, 2018 in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Bwananyambi in Mangochi.