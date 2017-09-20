MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost) 35 year old Maganizo Wilson .on Sunday committed suicide by setting himself on fire due to jealousy of his wife.

According to Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Daudi, the deceased was staying with his wife at Malamia village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Makanjira in the district.

Daudi informed The Maravi Post that on the night of September 17, the late Wilson argued with his wife over her indecent dancing with other men at an initiation ceremony which took place in the village.

The Police Publicist added that the matter got out of hand and the deceased went to report to the Group Village Headman Malamia who settled the matter.

To the dismay of the community the deceased went to buy petrol and set himself on fire.

“The Police rushed to the scene after being informed and took him to Makanjira Health centre and was later referred to Mangochi District Hospital. He died while receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that death was due to severe burn wounds.

“The Police is therefore advising members of the general public to refrain from taking drastic measures when faced with difficulties” appeals Daudi.

The deceased hailed from Tikhiwa village, T.A Njema in Mulanje District.