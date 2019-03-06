Mangochi residents blocking suspect who undress UTM Party women

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police has expressed worrisome over the conduct of people from M’baluku, Ntagluka Village Traditional Authority (T.A) Chowe in Mangochi District for taking the law into their own hands and disturb the officers from discharging their duties.

The statement comes after angry communities from M’baluku were correcting money from innocent citizens passing with their vehicles around 5-6pm yesterday after they chased police officers

They therefore dismantled a roadblock because of police officers attempt to arrest one of the suspects who tortured a UTM female days ago.

According to eye witness who talked to Maravi Post, people from the area started burning tyres before dismantled the roadblock when one of the officers tried to arrest one of the Bambam group members who is allegedly suspected to have been involved in torturing a female because of wearing UTM party colors weeks ago.

Few minutes later police officers from M’gosa rushed to the scene and fired teargas to dispatch the communities and normarise the situation.

The alleged suspect who has been on the run stopped the car he was driving and ran away into the bush, and officers seized the vehicle at Mangochi station.

When contacted Mangochi police public relations officer inspector Rodreck Maida denied to comment anything about the matter and referred to national police spokesperson.

In his comment James Kadazera national police spokesperson said its very unfortunate development that people from M’baluku has done for taking the law into their own hands and stealing money from innocent citizens.

He has promised to arrest the suspect who harrased UTM supporters in the district.

Meanwhile police officers are now back managing the roadblock.

This is the third time for people of M’baluku community take the law into their own hands and demolish the security point.