MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)—Mangochi First Grade Magistrate court on Thursday meted out a seven year jail sentence to a sixty eight year old Kassim Somba for raping a mentally challenged woman.

According to Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi, the court heard that the convict committed the crime when he worked as security guard at Grace Farm Children home at Namwera in the district where the victim, as an orphan, resides.

Daudi said that the convict had been raping the 20 year old victim at the facility for several times contrary to section 139 of penal code.

The police publicist explained that Somba’s misconduct was revealed on May 22 this year, following Mangochi social welfare officials visit at the centre for familiarization and chat with the children.

Upon interacting with the children, the victim disclosed to the officials that Kassim had been raping her in the nearby bush which is inside the campus saying that the convict used to give her money in order to conceal the ordeal to anyone.

Consequently, the Social welfare and Orphanage centre officials reported the matter to Namwera Police Post where a medical report was issued and the results from Mangochi District Hospital confirmed that the victim was indeed sexually molested.

Daudi added that before the arrest of Kassim, Police Investigator and Detective Mike Sally summoned all male workers at the Orphanage centre and ordered the victim to identify the man who had been sexually abusing her of which Kassim was appointed on two occasions by grabbing him on the shoulder.

“Despite Kassim pleading not guilty in the court, the state paraded four witnesses who testified against him. After being found guilty the convict asked the court to consider his old age. But the state prosecutor pleaded for a custodial sentence.

“His worship First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana sentenced him to seven years in jail with hard labor warning the would be offenders not to take advantage of the children’s abnormal status. The judge was also concerned with the guard’s misconduct for failing to be honest and protect the orphans who were kept in his custody,” said Daudi.

The convict Kassim hails from Somba village in the Traditional Authority (T.A) Jalasi in Mangochi district.