On Thursday July 25, 2019 a court decision that’s a slap on the hands of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and a city set on fire as Malawi enters day 44 since Malawians voted on May 21, and 39 days since the announcement of Mutharika as the winner.

Malawians have been at pains to have the elections, allegedly riddled with alterations and other anomalies, and have been holding protest marches, to cause the Malawi Electoral Commission Chair to resign and have a rerun of the elections.

In the Mzuzu fire, the DPP Office, Mzuzu Health Center, Chiputula Police, and the MBC were gutted down by angry demonstrators, with demonstrators rushing to former cabinet minister, Goodal Gondwe house.

On its part, as demonstrators have poured almost daily, onto Malawi streets in protest of the election steal. In response, the DPP has unleased a series of police-supported plans, with assistance from some high-profiled personalities, that have had somewhat comical but sad consequences.

We at The Maravi Post find these activities as high-level marks of the DPP’s failure to secure the mandate to rule the 17 million Malawians.

As Malawians energized themselves and their numbers increased, support from opposition political party leaders and civil society organizations, the DPP brewed 11 plans. The plans, bent on dousing the demonstrators’ steam, have all dismally failed, an indicator of the DPP’s failure to secure its mandate from the voting Malawians to govern Malawi in the next five years. The 11 plans are herein listed below:

PLAN A

Use threats and intimidation against Human Rights D Coordination (HRDC) leaders: FAILED!

PLAN B

Use Blantyre City Council, CEO to refuse HRDC the right to conduct demonstrations in Blantyre: FAILED!

PLAN C

Arrest Human Rights D Coordination (HRDC) leaders: FAILED!

PLAN D

Mobilize women and cadets across the country to march on gender issues arguing that MEC Chair, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah was a woman, therefore there was no need to demonstrate against her: FAILED!

PLAN E

Mobilize cadets to assemble at the starting points of the demonstrations before those intending to march in anti-MEC Chair, and to beat them: FAILED!

PLAN F

Use former President Bakili Muluzi to persuade the HRDC to suspend demonstrations: FAILED!

PLAN G

Use DPP cadets and vendors from across the country to march in Lilongwe, pretending their business was affected: FAILED!

PLAN H

Use Lilongwe CEO to restrict areas of demonstrations: FAILED!

PLAN I

Use of fake judicially strike in Blantyre to frustrate the ongoing Constitutional Court election fraud case: FAILED!

PLAN J

Use MBC to demonize the demonstrations: FAILED!

PLAN K

Use delay tactic to delay Constitutional Court’s MCP-UTM election fraud case: FAILED!

According to Reference.com, “the role of any national government is to protect the safety and well-being of its citizens and the sovereignty of the country’s borders.”

It is authorized to act and perform duties on behalf of the citizenry, based on a constitution, and federal laws enacted by lawmakers, and to abide by acceptable civil standards. From this set up, every citizen is Malawi must to benefit from agencies and programs created by such a government; not just the members of one’s political party.

While we will not go into the tedium explanations of the existence of the three branches of government (namely the executive, legislative and judicial branches), it is imperative to state that the activities highlighted in the above 11-point plans of the DPP that have been unleashed on ordinary Malawians, is as undemocratic, cruel, as they are criminal, illegitimate, immoral, unkind, and uncanny.

Various schools of thought have been advanced by numerous Malawian think-tanks, as the way out of the predicament Malawi is broiled in, among them is for Malawians to patiently wait-out the Court case, by allowing it to proceed unhampered. Another school of thought is for the President to resign and form a Governing Council with an Acting President. These two schools of thought are scores better than the violence-laced plans being broached by the executive branch of our government, which are failing all over the place, and with calamitous, frightful, dreadful, and appalling consequences on ordinary Malawians. They are also easier on the Malawi citizens that have, through genuine consciousness of belief of the “wrongdoing of May 29, 2019,” causing them to go onto the streets to protest.

The Maravi Post believes that genuine leadership is about embracing compassion, sympathy, forbearance for the people one rules. The DPP must stop cannibalizing fellow Malawians.