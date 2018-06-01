According to an online survey done by Maravipost, Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima is the favored candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency in the next year’s elections.

The opinion poll ran from May 15 to May 31, 2018 which aimed to establish who is popular and loved in the governing DPP.

The survey’s entry were collected from the main website, email, facebook among others.

70% of the participants stated that Chilima is the right candidate to represent DPP in next year’s tripartite elections.

while 21% were in favor of the incumbent President Peter Mutharika as being DPP torch bearer.

Just on the main website these were the results; Saulos Chilima (70%, 56 Votes), Peter Mutharika (21%, 17 Votes) and No Opinion (9%, 7 Votes)

Most argued that President Mutharika was more of an autopilot President rather than be action based. Most felt that the President was not looking at the best interest of the people but rather specific individual.

Many cited former Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda’s case as the deal breaker for them.

While on the other hand many are appreciated the reforms that Chilima has initiated in various Government departments he was attached to.

Many emphasised his success in setting appropriate examples such as participating in fund raising activities to raise fees for needy students.

One of renowned lawyers and activist that opted for anonymity applauded the young vice President for supporting youth initiatives.

He explained the importance of incorporating the youth in the progressive movements that help in the development of the country.