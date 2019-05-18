LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Just a few days before Malawi goes to the much contested Tripartite elections on May 21 2019, the county’s Vice President, who is also UTM Party leader, Dr. Saulos Chilima leads the opinion poll, The Maravi Post carried from May 11 to May 18, 2019.

The opinion poll was carried on both main website; http://www.maravipost.com/who-are-you-going-to-vote-for-on-may-21st-2019-for-malawi-president/ and Facebook.

The snapshot survey sought to gauge readers’ favorite presidential candidates among the leading four contenders: President Professor Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), DR. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr. Saulos Chilima of UTM Party, and Atupele Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Chilima won the polls with 56 percent of readers; he was seconded by Chakwera who scooped 36 percent, while Mutharika got five percent, and Muluzi anchored the table with two percent.

over 10,000 readers from both Facebook, main website, twitter and WhatApp forums participate in the survey.

Below are the results verified on our main website only, Facebook exclusion:

Who will you Vote for in the Upcoming May Presidential Elections?

Dr. Saulos Chilima of the UTM (56%)

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP (36%)

Professor Peter Mutharika of the DPP (5%)

Atupele Muluzi Of The UDF (2%)

Don’t Know (2%)

This paints the picture on the popularity of the four presidential candidates.

Malawian will however, make their final decision on May 21, 2019 on which the Presidential candidates will govern the nation to the next five years.

The President and the Vice-President are elected on one ballot for a five-year term by the people. A simple majority is required to win the Malawi Presidency. The Constitution does not provide for a runoff election.

The National Assembly has 193 members, elected for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies.

Malawi is a multi-party system, which means that there are multiple political parties as well as several independent politicians who do not formally associate with any party.

Malawian citizens who registered and are 18 over are entitled to vote; foreign nationals that have lived in the country for seven years, may also vote.

The Maravi Post Management Team and Staff wishes the nation free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections.