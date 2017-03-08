New York (MaraviPost): Today, March , 2017, is International Women’s Day. An annual event, the day is celebrated in every country in the world. When we consider the 12 calendar months, no month seems as busy as the month of March. It is packed with local and international blockbuster events.

This month that follows on the heels of the US Black History month (February), the month of March kicks off in Malawi with martyr’s day (March 3); another sad March event is the Ides of March; students of history will know this as the day Julius Caesar was gruesomely murdered by friends and foe.

On the merriment side of things, March celebrates St. Patrick’s day, when you wear green and drink a lot of Guinness draft beer.

Right, move on over men, the women are coming! The month of March belongs to women all over the world. In the US and UK the month of March is celebrated as Women’s History Month and highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. But, the month also belongs to the world’s women, with events that are held in unison, others in countries, and one big two-week event held at the United Nations headquarters in New York – under the auspices of UN Women and encapsulated as the Commission on the Status of Women.

But earlier in March, women hold commemorations at country level of the Women’s International Day of Prayer. This year the global day of prayer was celebrated on March 3 (the event is held on the first Friday of March). The order of prayer was prepared women in the Philippines with the theme “Am I being unfair to you?”

The origins of Women’s World Day of Prayer date back to the 19th century when Christian women in the USA and Canada initiated a variety of cooperative activities in support of women’s involvement in mission, at home and abroad. It is an a worldwide ecumenical movement of Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action.

Imagine women all over the world on one day at different times in that one day – doing nothing but praying……

Also tucked in the early days of March, is the International Women’s Day that falls everywhere, all over the world on March 8. Championed by the United Nations Entity on Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (aka UN Women), this year’s Observance of International Women’s Day 2017 theme is “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030”.

According to the UN Women announcement on its website, participants include Peter Thomson, President of the General Assembly; Lana Nusseibeh, President of the UN Women Executive Board; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women Executive Director; and Casar Jacobson, disability activist and youth champion.

Around the world, the day is being celebrated at country level. Malawi is celebrating the day in Mchinji, where Minister of Gender Dr. Kalilani hosts the country’s VIPs, international and local NGOs, and the stars of the day – women and girls.

These celebrations will then culminate in the biggest women’s gathering as women from all works of life converge on the United Nations for the annual Commission on the Status of Women. Session 61.

……to be continued

Janet Zeenat Karim, Maravi Post Senior Editor