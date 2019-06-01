Margaret Asalele Mbilizi-Sawerengera wife to Malawi US Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera has died.

Margaret Asalele Mbilizi was a very accomplished woman. She served as Deputy University Registrar at the University of Malawi, Director of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, and Special Assistant for Education to the President of Malawi.

Margaret Asalele Mbilizi was an Associate Professor of Educational Policy and Research at D’Youville College, Buffalo New York; Assistant Professor of Higher Education at Northern Illinois University, Dekalb Illinois; and Assistant Professor of Foundations of Education at the University of West Alabama , Livingston Alabama.

Mbilizi had a Ph.D. in Educational Policy Studies and a Master of Science in Education (MS.Ed) from Indiana University, Bloomington IN. She also had a Master of Education (M.Ed) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from Chancellor College, University of Malawi.

Margaret Asalele Mbilizi published extensively on women in higher education, women and STEM education, women in poverty, and women in politics. Making numerous presentations on education and gender policies at national, regional, and international conferences and workshops. She was also an independent consultant who worked with government organizations, UNICEF, and the UNDP on various projects related to gender issues.

Margaret Asalele Mbilizi was a recipient of prestigious awards including an international fellowship from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a scholarship from the World Bank Margaret Macnamara Memorial Fund, and the African Dissertation Internship from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Details of cause of death are yet to be made available.