Blantyre, August 7, 2019– The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi Chapter has announced that it will be holding its 8th annual Marketer’s Conference from September 12 to 15, 2019 at Sunbird Nkoplola Lodge in Mangochi.

CIM Malawi Publicity Secretary Natascha Jere said the 3-day conference is expected to attract over 200 local and international delegates and will be held under the theme Global Trade and Digital Marketing.

“We are expecting participants from Malawi and Zambia to attend this year’s conference which will feature content authorities in topical areas such as Cyber Intellectual law, the Future of financial services, Analytical and Quantitative Marketing and the latest trends in Global Trade,” said Jere.

Jere disclosed that the key note address will be delivered by renowned Marketer and motivational speaker; the South African born former Chief Marketing Officer for Nike in Africa Thebe Ikalafeng.

“Our aim as CIM in Malawi is to continually equip our members with the most up to date skills and information in order to ensure the growth of the Marketing profession. To this end, each year we make sure to identify relevant authorities to address the members,” explained Jere, adding,” This time around we are confident that members will be thrilled with the selection of seasoned speakers,”.

The other speakers expected to present this year include TNM Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Michiel Buitelaar, My Bucks Bank Chief Executive Officer Zandile Shaba and Cyber Law Expert Innocent Kalua.

During the conference Marketers will also hold their Annual General Meeting and visit one of their main Corporate Social Investment Projects, Nkope School for The Blind.

Jere said the conference accords marketers a rare opportunity to network, engage on professional issues and explore home grown solutions for the advancement of the marketing profession in particular and local economy in general.

Jere concluded by calling upon all CIM members, individuals and companies to attend the conference in order to broaden their professional development and contribute towards the socio-economic agenda of the country.

About The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi

Established and incorporated in 2010 as a trust under the Companies Act of the laws of Malawi, CIM Malawi is Malawi’s only formal association of professional Marketers that are both in and out of practice. The association’s goal is to uplift the marketing profession to levels that influence the national agenda and development