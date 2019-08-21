MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry plan to have no more than two children, The Duke recently revealed.

A pregnancy expert has dropped a huge hint as to when they will announce more baby news.

Queen to find ‘mentor’ for Meghan Markle to stop ‘slip-ups’ X

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry’s first son is two-months-old but royal fans already can’t wait for the royal couple to add to their brood.

This week it was revealed eco-conscious Duke and Duchess of Sussex only plan to have one more baby after Archie Harrison in order to limit their impact on the environment.

This is why we can expect more baby news next summer, a motherhood expert has claimed.

Prince Harry conducted an interview with primatologist Jane Goodall for Meghan’s guest-edited September issue of Vogue.

In the candid conversation about climate change with one of his heroes, Prince Harry shared that he and Meghan would stop at two children, because of their concerns for the environment.

Meghan turns 38 this Sunday and while she and Harry have their hands full with little Archie, her age may prompt them to try for another baby sooner rather than later, a pregnancy expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle pregnant: Why Meghan will announce second pregnancy next summer revealed (Image: GETTY)

Childbirth expert and author of The Hypnobithing Book, Katharine Graves, told Express.co.uk : “As women get older, they become very aware of the ticking of their biological clock.

“Meghan may feel she has to make a choice between allowing pregnancy to happen sooner, realising that it may take longer to get pregnant, but also that a pregnancy that happens sooner means there will be a shorter gap between her two babies.”

According to Ms Graves, while Meghan may feel pressure to get pregnant again as soon as possible, medical research shows waiting for twelve months until trying again is the safest option.

Ms Graves said: “A recent study showed the chance of an adverse outcome for an older mother was greater if there was a six-month gap between pregnancies than if there was a longer gap.”

She added: “The information we have is that it is best to wait 12 months before becoming pregnant again.”

Ms Graves claimed Meghan should not stress about her age when it comes to getting pregnant again.

She said: “Meghan will be 38 this August. She would still be 38 if she became pregnant next summer.

“Some hospitals define an ‘older mother’ as a woman over 35, others say over 40. Does it matter? Not really. The most important factor is the health of the woman, not her age.

“If you discount older women who have a condition of pregnancy, which becomes slightly more likely as you get older, there is very little difference in the outcome for women in their 40s giving birth from women in their 20s.”

Meghan’s healthy lifestyle puts her in good stead for having another child when she is ready, Ms Graves explained.

She said: ”Megan is not yet 40 and it would seem that she has a very healthy lifestyle and takes diet and health concerns seriously.

“Maybe some quiet time to enjoy baby Archie is the most important thing for her at the moment.

He might even be sleeping through the night by now.”

Meghan is expected to enjoy her birthday with a low key family gathering on Sunday.