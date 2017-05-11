NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)- Thirty-eight year-old Titani Bauleni in the central district of Ntcheu, on Mondaycommitted suicide after his wife blatantly told the marriage advocates, in the presence of the Village Head, that their marriage was over.

Ntcheu Police station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, told The Maravi Post that the deceased, who was a subsistence farmer alongside his wife, 31-Year old Khalidwe, had a stormy marriage, despite having three children.

Chigalu said the two recently separated for a year, and the husband tried to reunite with his wife, but she refused. Consequently, a meeting was arranged for Sunday, May 7, 2017, by advocates from both sides, attempting to resolve the marriage misunderstandings.

The police publicist added that the efforts mirrored a glimmer of hope to Bauleni, who envisaged that the presence of the Village Chief at the meeting, would soften his wife’s stance.

Chigalu said the deceased was however, shocked that the wife persisted that she would not return to her husband.

In the evening of following day, on May 8, 2017, the late Bauleni invaded his wife’s home armed with a panga knife; he stabbed her severely, until she became unconscious. The victim was taken by neighbors to Ntcheu District Hospital, where she is currently admitted.

“Immediately, the deceased, who thought his wife had died, went to his sister’s house to say goodbye. He tasked the sister to carry out the maize harvest on his behalf, and take care for his three children, because they would not see him again. Bauleni then proceeded to an unknown destination,” the police said.

“Later, his body was found hanging on a tree in a nearby forest on Tuesday morning.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel at Ntcheu District Hospital, revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The Police are again, urging members of the general public, facing similar challenges, to seek redress from counseling platforms like the Victim Support Unit (VSU) available at all Police Stations,” urges Chigalu.

The deceased hailed from Gumbu village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in Ntcheu district.