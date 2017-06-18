President of the National Council of Women of the United States (NCW/US) Mrs. Mary E. Singletary, received multiple honors at a tribute luncheon,hosted by the Friends of Mary E. Singletary. The event, held at Mayfair Farms, was held I. Recognition of the enormous work Mrs. Singletary has done in New Jersey, nationally and internationally.

Dubbed a woman of quantity, quality and longevity, Mrs. Singletary’s work in philanthropy stretches back to 1956. The tributes pouring out from speaker after speaker, spoke of the women who taught, built, mentored; a woman who “goes out seeks people and push them through the glass ceiling.”

Another accolade decorating the 88-year young New Jersey resident, whose office is an hour ride into New York City (across the UN Headquarters), was that Mrs. Singletary is a modern day heroine like Sorjouner Truth and Harriet Tubman; and that “she should be immortalized as a learning tool for other young women.”

The tribute that sprung out writ large was came from Newark Council President Honorable Mildred C. Crump who said “everyone should have a Mary Singletary.”

Honorable Crump said she was pleased to come and honor Mrs. Singletary and shower her with praises while she lives.

Other tribute speakers, who presented Mrs. Singletary with tributes in the form of resolutions were made by Mary White, Club Sister (BPW)/Friend; New Jersey Senator, Honorable Nia Gill; Assemblywoman Shiela Oliver(Speaker of the House); New Jersey Fourth Ward Councilor of Montclair, Honorable Renee E. Baskerville; Rose Ivy Quarshie, former Secretary General, National Council of Ghanian Associations Inc.

The luncheon was attended by about 50 women and men who have worked with Mrs. Singletary. The guests come for all works of life, with representation from the US and Africa where Mrs. Singletary exerted her energies passion for philanthropy.

Mrs. Singletary has carried out extensive work in Ghana and Malawi, through trips she has organized for Members of the NCW/US. Her most recent trip was to Malawi in November 2014 when Ina UPS-sponsored trip, she took 50,000 books and mealie meal packets; and distributed them to primary school children in Lilongwe.

The event was opened with a prayer. This was followed by the National Negro Anthem, led in in sing by Ms. Enerstina Galloway,