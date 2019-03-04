MaSP climate change youth leaders

By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to achieve cleanliness in various communities, Malawi Scotland Partinership (MaSP) Climate Change youth leaders took an initiative of cleaning Luwanda Market in Machinjiri township.

The market which has two workers, has a lot of problems ranging from lack of cleaning equipments, bins as well as lack of workers.

With this background, MaSP climate change Youth Leaders swiped Luwanda market and provided some cleaning materials at the market on Monday, March 4.

Speaking to this reporter, one of the workers at the market Florence Matiki said they wake up at 2 am in order to clean the market whilst business people are yet to come.

“We wake up at 2 am everyday to clean up the market because we are only two workers. The other problem is that we don’t have enough bins so we walk a long distance to throw away the trash and the city council take too long to empty the bin,” said Matiki.

She however said that she wished the city council would provide them with more workers and bins.

Speaking on the same secretary of Luwanda market Thenson Gremu said the market lacks bins and workers.

Gremu added that there is need for more workers for the market to achieve sanitation.

Malawi Scotland Partinership youth leaders is a climate change group which aims at engaging with young people and provide them with skills to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change among young people, and their communities.