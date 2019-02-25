Mass exodus…As 400 DPP members defect to PP; Road to May 21 polls

By Arnold Mnelemba

A legion of well over 400 members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made a landmark switch to the opposition People’s Party (PP).

The defection confirm fears of divisions in the ruling party following the choice of Overston Chimulirenji as running mate for professor Peter Mutharika in the May 21 tripartite polls.

The people were welcomed into the party by it’s leader Dr. Joice Banda who addressed a political rally attended by a mammoth crowd in Blantyre.

Peoples Party President says once elected into office in May will roll out pro-poor policies among which is removing tax from water for consumers.

She told thousands of her expectant supporters and admirers at Chimile Ground in Nancholi township which politically is located in Blantyre City West constituency.

JB observed that Malawians struggle to keep up with a hoarde of taxes even on basic necessities, a situation she termed as worrying and retrogressive.

“Most of you here earn very little at the end of the month you are forced to pay a myriad of taxes on goods and services. My administration will scrap off these taxes including the one you pay on water,” she said.

The former Malawi leader also told the crowd that her government will raise the country’s minimum wage to improve people’s buying power. Currently minimum wage is pegged at K25,000.

“We must protect the low earning bracket of our society. From June this year, if you want to employ a maid in your home just know that you must pay her a minimum of K40,000. Everyone’s life must improve as we grow the economy.”

JB, who was accompanied by her runningmate Jerry Jana, further unveiled her Phase Two agenda which she says is a continuation of what she did during her two-year reign as head of State.

She labeled social protection programmes she intends to reintroduce in June as essential for the upliftment of poor Malawians.

Among these plans are construction of free houses, free portable water, free electricity, village clinics and schools under a programme dubbed ‘Smart Villages’.

On Energy, Dr Joyce Banda assured Malawians that she will completely end blackouts within her first 100 days in office.

“I ended blackouts within weeks in 2012 and I promise to do likewise once in office. In addition we will introduce free electriciry for rural masses and concurrently add 3000 megawatts to the national grid,” she said.

The rally – the first by JB in the constituency in five years- was spiced up by traditional dances, poems and speeches from chiefs and other community leaders.