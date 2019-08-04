There has been a second mass shooting in less than 14 hours, at least nine people are dead, and more than two dozen were wounded early on Sunday after someone opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, according to police.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by responding officers “in less than a minute” after opening fire, Mayor Nan Whaley said at a Sunday morning press conference. Police said they were only aware of one shooter.

Earlier today Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday morning in a massacre at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that was packed with back-to-school shoppers, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, officials said.

In this shooting the wounded ranged in age from a 2-year-old child to an 82-year-old victim. The suspect was identified by authorities as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. He is being held on a charge of capital murder; court records show.

Authorities responded quickly to the shooting, first reported at 1 a.m., and said police are regularly present in the crowded district popular with tourists and locals.

Whaley said the shooter wore armor and was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and additional high-capacity magazines.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that the agency has made about 100 domestic terrorism-related arrests since October, and the majority were tied to white supremacy.

”I will say that a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence, but it does include other things as well,” Wray said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, referring to cases in fiscal 2019, which began Oct.

