Popular Malawi President poised to win the upcoming May 21st elections is attracting multitudes as he tours Mzuzu and promised to enact an agenda that will uplift poor citizens in the country. Our Manifesto aim to reduce poverty to transform livelihoods of poor Malawians, proclaims beaming Peter Mutharika.

On Monday May 6th Mutharika who has promised to construct community colleges in every district If Re-elected will preside over the opening of Kasama Community Technical College in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.