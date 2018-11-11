DEDZA-Masters Security FC on Saturday became the first team to end Nyasa Big Bullets’ unbeaten run in the TNM Super League as they beat the league leaders 1-0 at Dedza Stadium.

It was Bullets’ first league loss of the season having played 26 games. Masters are slowly becoming Bullets’ nightmare after the Lilongwe-based side also defeated the giants 4-3 on post-match penalties in the Carlsberg Cup semifinals.

Francis Mkonda scored for Masters from a rebound after Enerst Kakhobwe had earlier saved Adeboye Babatunde’s attempt just minutes into the second-half.

This is Kalisto Pasuwa’s first loss since he took over the reigns at Bullets.

But Bullets still have the advantage of winning the league as they are at the summit of the table with 61points from 26 games whereas Masters are still fifth with 38 points from 27 games.

Both sides had chances throughout the game but Masters were more determined to claim the famous win.

Bullets’ Nelson Kangunje was guilty of missing a clear chance in the first-half as he fired wide to the disappointment of Bullets fans.

It was a bad day for Bullets as they were second on the ball for the better part of the game.

The People’s Team finished the game with 10 men after Sankhani Mkandawire was red-carded after a second booking.

Masters Coach Abasi Makawa said it felt good to end Bullets’ record: “It is quite amazing and I am very pleased with the players. We were determined and we deserved the victory.”

In other games played yesterday, Be Forward Wanderers came from behind to thrash relegated Nchalo United 6-1 at Kamuzu Stadium to dislodge Silver Strikers from second position on goal difference.

The match was shrouded in controversy following a fight involving supporters, one of whom collapsed at half time.

Commotion ensued at the open stands as police and stewards embarked on a manhunt while St John’s Ambulance personnel offered first aid to the injured who appeared motionless.

Nchalo went ahead in the sixth minute through a Eddie Chanyuka strike before Zicco Mkanda equalised on the dot of half-time.

In the second half, Mkanda completed his hat-trick whereas defender Stanley Sanudi, Yamikani Chester and Precious Sambani also scored a goal each.

Wanderers and Silver are now tied on 52 points but the Central Bankers have the chance to recover with a win or draw as the face TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium today.

In Mzuzu, Moyale worsened Mafco’s relegation woes after beating them 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium courtesy of Gastin Simkonda’s goal whereas Kamuzu Barracks and Red Lions shared points in a barren draw at Civo Stadium.

There are two more matches today with Mzuni hosting Mafco at Mzuzu Stadium while Civil Sporting Club and Dwangwa United are in action at Civo.