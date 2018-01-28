LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Matindi Girls Secondary School workers have disclosed that the institution is failing to pay them their over six months salary despite making millions of kwachas to the company.

Speaking this reporter, some workers who opted for anonymous said they are living like beggars to their family and friends due to the development.

According to them, the workers especially teachers organized a sit-in to express their anger but yielded nothing.

They said the owner of the institution failed to pay them because he was blocked financially due to poor management.

“Since April last year up to date, the institution only paid us two months salary and some little compensation of MK10, 000 to staff despite learners coming in large numbers and paid school fees,” they disclosed.

They said the school fees to each learner is MK2, 25,000 and that they are almost 300 learners at the campus.

They further disclosed that the same problem led to the closure and damages of school properties at Matindi Acadamy Private in Blantyre.

When contacted, owner of the school Evis Mserebo denied to issue a comment on the development, saying he was outside the country and referred this reporter to the school publicity secretary.

Mserobo however, sent a WhatsApp text saying “I have verified with the headmaster and this is what he said; You can even see that the one who took the issue to the said reporter doesn’t know the facts on the ground. It’s not even 6-9 months. This is not only a blue lie but an insult. This is April 2017 when we had only 2 months arrears.”

In his remarks, the school publicity secretary Yamikani Manda described the report as false and tell this reporter to write that institution does not owes over six months workers salary.

Meanwhile, the workers have threatened to take unspecified action if the institution continues this.

Matindi Girls Secondary School is located at Nathenje in the area of Traditional Authority Mazengera.