Blantyre, July 20, 2016— Kasungu-based golfer were over the weekend crowed champions of 2017 TNM Digital Transformation golf tournament in the men’s and women category held at Kasasa Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 11, Mazoe counted out Bob Dambo on 38 points to finish on position one while Ruth Mvula finished as the champion when she counted out Chimwemwe Chavula on 29 points to claim ladies’ champion.

“I would like to thank TNM for sponsoring this tournament which attracted a number of golfers across the country.it was not easy but I was brave on the course because I wanted to win,” said Mazoe.

On her part Mvula said she was excited to be crowned championship for 2017 TNM golf.

TNM Chief Officer- Consumer Services Daniel Makata said the company was satisfied with the turn up of golfers.

“TNM believes in talking to its customers and one way of doing this is through hosting of golf tournaments. Kasasa tournament demonstrates our commitment in a bid to interact with the golfing community and customers in Dwangwa and surrounding areas and as TNM we are happy with the response we got from the golfers,” said Makata

Makata said the golf tournament also provides the mobile and ICT company a platform to showcase to its stakeholders affordable services under Digital Transformation.

“TNM is now a communications provider to companies. Under Digital Transformation TNM is saying lets offer businesses tailor-made products namely Wi-Fi Hotspots, Costumer Contact Centres and Video conference which are designed to ensure effective and easy communication between institutions and their clients,” he said.

The Kasasa golf tournament attracted about 70 golfers from Mzuzu, Dwangwa, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Limbe