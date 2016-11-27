There was pandemonium at Mbapapi Private Secondary School last Friday when students went on rampage and destroyed property at the school after disagreement with management over diet.The students were protesting the diet of cabbage which they had eaten on several consecutive days. When the headmaster failed to give the students a satisfactory answer they started breaking windows of the boy’s hostels before invading the girl’s hostels where they also vandalised the property.

Police were called in and instead of scaring the students by shooting in the air police used live bullets and one student was shot in the stomach. The student is currently battling for his life at Kamuzu Central Hospital where as of Sunday reports indicate that he is in a critical condition.

Mbapapi Secondary School is situated at Chatoloma Trading Centre in Kasungu and is owned by an Independent Member of Parliament Hon Sithole who later on joined the DPP.

The Hon. Sithole is the same man who made headlines for defiling two under aged girls. His case did not even make it to court and after being discarded by the MCP he made it to Parliament as an Independent MP. He defeated four other people from the PP, DPP, UDF and fellow independent. The School has now being closed.