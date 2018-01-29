LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Having been a victim of political violence and Police brutality, the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) did not take half measures in tightening security at the party headquarters where the National Executive Committee was held on Sunday.

The meeting started around 1pm and did not end until after 8pm.

Right from the main gate, there was close scrutiny of every individual who entered the compound, including the delegates.

Greeting delegates to the meeting was a placard posted at the gate saying ‘We are here until Gustav Kaliwo is fired’ but it was later taken down.

An attempt to circumvent the tight security around the compound failed as around 5pm, the MCP security intercepted a which flew over the building before it was seen and traced to a vehicle packed beyond the compound.

The drone allegedly belonged to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and reportedly fell when wireless contact broke.

Around 7pm, a Police van which arrived at the MCP gate to inquire about the drone was chased by MCP youths manning the entrance.

Those at the gate feigned ignorance because the Police described the drone as a plane which had gone missing.

Some of the MCP youths were heard muttering to themselves ‘Ndege yanji imeneyi, yaufiti kapena?’

When the Police remained unmoved, the gate was opened and some MCP supporters filed out.

“Lowani mudzatenge, lowani!” The youths shouted at the officers but within a short time the Police cruiser sped away.

The Police did not return to the MCP offices and the commotion did not disturb the meeting upstairs.