BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The body of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Television sign language interpreter Judith Phiri was laid to rest on Wednesday at Zingwangwa Cemetery

In his eulogy message on behalf of MBC Director General, Controller of Administration Timpuza Mwansambo said the corporation and the nation at large will miss late Phiri for her contribution to the country.

Among others due to her hard work Judith Phiri was not only interpreting the language using signs on TV but also was working as news producer.

“Late Judith Phiri was a hard worker, she could define dedication to duties in a unique way because of this she was assigned other duties apart from interpreting signs.

She was also a producer of a number of news programmes,” said Mwansambo.

Family members and traditional leader thanked MBC for the support the institution rendered to late Phiri during her illness. The family of the deceased described the death of Phiri as a great loss.

Late Judith Phiri was born in 1970.