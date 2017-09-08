Officials of the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) on Thursday disclosed that they have confiscated 50 tonnes of expired fertilizer from Rab Processors shop in Blantyre.

Confirming the development to the media, MBS boss Devlin Chokazinga said MBS confiscated the commodity ‪Wednesday evening‬.

According to him, this follows a tip off from the public that the company was repackaging expired fertilizer.

“The fertilizer is believed to have expired in 2016, and was being repacked at the company’s warehouse in Limbe, ready for sale,” said Chokazinga.

The MBS boss said the company has since been given warnings that it may lose its license, especially if it continues with the practice.

He expressed concern that the said fertilizer would have a negative impact on crops if it is used.

Chokazinga described the development as a work up call to the bureau.

Meanwhile, the Bureau, while commending the public for the tip, asked them to continue to report such malpractices for the betterment of their lives and the nation.