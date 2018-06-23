LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) on Friday emphasized the need for the general public to embrace the national call for blood donation.

This comes as the exercise is being left alone to secondary and university students who voluntarily in donating blood.

According to MBTS, the organisation failed to reach its collecting blood units that only 65,000 out of 120,000 targeted were reached.

This prompted Airtel Malawi to partner with the Lilongwe based- Bwaira Media Club (BMC) in mobilising its staff members to donate blood to meet the demand.

MBTS Senior Public Relations Assistant Upile Kaimvi told The Maravi Post that blood scarcity in its banks remains a challenge hence the call for more donors.

Kaimvi was speaking at Airtel and BMC successfully mobilised over 65 members and staff to donate blood at Airtel Malawi head offices in the capital Lilongwe.

“:One units of blood saves about for children. So, no matter how small one donates,reaches many lives. We are still in dare need of blood in our health facilities. We are therefore laud Airtel and media body for a helping hard. This must go to all institutions across the country to donate blood and save life,” urges Kaimvi.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto expressed gratitude for social corporate responsibility in helping saving lives.

Kamoto added that as a leading telecommunication firm will advance its business agendas in uplifting its customers by giving quality services.

“A health nation gives good business hence the approach to help when need be especially is saving lives,” says Kanoto.

Echoing on the same, BMC Secretary General Steve Chilundu said as a media body was necessary to carry the task as also service to the public.

Chilundu therefore lauded its members for partnering with Airtel Malawi in meeting the need MBTS was looking by donating the blood.