MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS), has come out saying its staff failed to travel to Rumphi District Hospital to collect blood from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters because there was no vehicle to take them there.

MBTS came under fire after officials at Mzimba hospital retrned MCP supporters interested to donate blood.

But MBTS senior public relations assistant Mphatso Bazale, disclosed that all vehicles went to Paramount Chief M’mbelwa’s area, south west of Mzimba, where they were collecting blood.

Bizale said they got communication late and will make fresh arrangement with the Party.

“We need blood to save lives, so there is no need for us to refuse any offer. Had we received communication in good time, we would have shifted the event toWednesday because we were engaged,” Bazale said

MCP regional chairperson Kezzie Msukwa., who led the group insisted and claimed that the hospital officials had orders from “above” not to welcome the MCP delegation.

A study conducted by MBTS last year revealed that the country’s hospitals require about 120,000 units of blood per year, but the organisation only collected about 60,000 units in the previous financial year.