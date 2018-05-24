By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry [MCCCI] says it has planned to hold a number of activities to flourish this year’s trade fair.

MCCCI Spokesperson, Millie Kasunda, has disclosed this ahead of the business exhibition opening tomorrow in Blantyre at trade fair grounds.

Kasunda said among others MCCCI will hold business workshop and dinner which will promote interaction and sharing of ideas amongst business gurus.

“This year we want to make the trade fair unique from previous meetings, within the days of this year’s trade fair we are going to have a dinner where minister of trade and Industry, Honourable Henry Mussa will be interacting with executive directors from different companies discussing on how to improve business activities in the country,” Kasunda said.

According to Kasunda some companies from neighbouring countries have already confirmed their participation in the business expo as some are continuing to register.

She further said this year’s trade fair meeting is expected to have more companies taking part saying about 222 companies have already confirmed their participation.

“This year’s event it seems we will have more companies for instance currently we have 12 based foreign companies which are from India, Tanzania, Ghana which have already confirmed their attendance tomorrow,” she added.

Kasunda has however appealed to all people in the country to take part during the meeting as all preparations about the event have come to an end.

The theme of this year meeting is “industrialisation: basic for trade competitiveness”.

This is the 30th trade fair session happening in the country and the president of the country, Peter Mutharika is expected to officially open it tomorrow Thursday at trade fair grounds in Blantyre.