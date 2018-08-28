By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has changed dates of the Agriculture trade fair which was expected to begin on August 30 to September 12next month, Maravi Post has learnt.

MCCCI Spokesperson, Millie Kasunda, disclosed this in an interview saying the change of the dates follows concerns from other stakeholders on the issues pertaining the Agriculture trade fair.

Kasunda said they have only changed the dates of the fair but the place for the fair will took place at the Chichiri trade fair grounds in Blantyre.

‘’It is true we have changed the dates of the Agriculture trade fair from 30 August to 12 September next month, as it stands now the fair will happen from 12-15 September at the Chichiri trade fair grounds in Blantyre,” Kasunda said.

On preparations about this year’s trade fair, Kasunda said they are progressing well saying other companies have already started branding their stands ahead of the Agriculture trade fair on 12 September.

Kasunda said MCCCI has registered 125 companies who have shown interest to participate at this year’s Agriculture trade fair.

“Companies who have shown interest to participate at this year’s Agriculture fair have surpassed the number of companies we planned to have in this year’s fair we have received proposal s from 125 companies and more companies are still more companies are showing their interest,” Kasunda explained.

She further said MCCCI is currently notifying all the companies about the changes so that they also plan for the fair in advance.

Kasunda said this year’s Agriculture trade fair will be spiced up with a number of activities considering that Agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy.