By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Local companies in the country can start producing value added products if they can have a platform to share ideologies to advance their trade activities.

Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry [MCCCI], Communications Director, Millie Kasunda, made the remarks in an interview with Maravi Post as they have organised a Lilongwe fair.

Kasunda said regional fair helps companies to learn what their counter parts are doing hence advancing trade activities in the country.

“As a country we need to be having these regional fairs regularly so that local companies should meet and share ideologies on how they can boost trade activities in their respective companies,” Kasunda said.

Kasunda stressed the need of the country to regularly conduct the regional fair saying it will bring trade competition in terms of producing products.

According to the Communication Director said all is set for the Lilongwe trade fair to take place in the city next month as currently they have opened registration for companies to participate in the fair.

She said at this year’s Lilongwe trade fair they expect 75 companies to participate and exhibit their products.