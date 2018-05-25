BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) southern regional governor, Charles Mchacha threatens those in support of Vice President Saulos Chilima candidature in the 2019 tripartite elections that they will not succeed in their plans of selling the party.

Mchacha made the remarks on Thursday during the official opening of the Malawi international trade fair in Blantyre saying there are some members in the party which want to destroy the party and are being sent by opposition parties.

The DPP regional governor openly said that the party’s president for the 2019 elections is President Peter Mutharika despite that they have not a convention for the party as members in the ruling party have their full support on APM.

“We have seen what APM has been doing since 2014, he has constructed roads, technical colleges and many developments have happened under his administration what else can we want? This is the leader Malawi wants and us members of the party we have our full supports towards you,” drums up Mchacha.

The time when the regional governor was making these remarks, cadets where chanting that ‘achoke! achoke! Saying no matter what APM will be their candidate in 2019.

The southern regional governor added that those propagating the Chilima candidature in the forthcoming elections they are like boys who were playing with bees at a beehive not knowing they can get bitten.

This follows as wrangles refuses to die on the candidate who is supposed to represent the party in the 2019 elections as some members have endorsed President Mutharika while others are going for his vice.